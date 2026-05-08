Poesía y Joteria: Queer Latine Authors Panel & Reading
Poesía y Joteria: Queer Latine Authors Panel & Reading
Celebrate Pride Month with us at the library! Join us for a lively conversation with four local queer Latine authors. Dive into their creative processes, key influences, and raw experiences publishing as queer Latine voices in a predominantly white industry. Authors will read poems from their books, followed by a book signing and sales.
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov