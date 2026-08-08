Plant Swap at Thousand Oaks library

Join us for a plant swap where it's bring one, take one! (or bring 2, take 2, etc.) We welcome potted plants, plant cuttings, seeds and clean gardening supplies in good condition. All plants must be healthy and free of pests and disease. Please label your plants if possible.

There will also be a plant themed shrinky dink activity! Make handmade designs into a variety of items, like plant labels for your garden, jewelry, keychains, pins, charms, magnets and more! Supplies are provided and there’ll be plenty of plant themed images to trace and provide inspiration.