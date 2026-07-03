Plant Swap and Seed Bombs!
Plant Swap and Seed Bombs!
Join us for a plant swap! We welcome potted plants, plant cuttings, seeds and clean gardening supplies in good condition to trade or give away. All plants must be healthy and free of pests and disease. Please label your plants if possible.
There will also be an activity hosted by the Botanical Gardens! Learn about your favorite Texas wildflowers and make seed bombs you can take home. Registration is not required and all materials will be provided for the seed bombs.
Thousand Oaks Library
Free
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov