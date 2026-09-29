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Pink or Treat

Pink or Treat

Bring your family to Pink or Treat, a Halloween-themed breast cancer awareness month health fair at St. Philip's college, on 10/24 from 10am to 1pm.

The event will feature FREE health services and screenings, including mammograms, vaccines, and more. There's also fun for the whole family! Enjoy complimentary face painting and pumpkin decoration, and for the first 100 guests, you can receive a FREE tree from the City of San Antonio's Parks and Rec department.

For more more information, visit this site: https://givebutter.com/pink-or-treat

St. Philip's College: MLK Campus
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

YWCA San Antonio
ywcasa.org
St. Philip's College: MLK Campus
1801 Martin Luther King Dr.
San Antonio, Texas