New Braunfels Chamber Music welcomes you to its annual Piatigorsky Concert at 7 pm, Friday, November 13, at NBUU, 135 Alves Lane.

Pianist Richard Dowling and cellist Even Drachman combine their talents and passions to create an unforgettable night’s experience, whose centerpiece is one of the greatest classical concertos ever written: Haydn’s Concerto in C Major for cello and orchestra. The “Dowling Philharmonic” performs as the orchestra.

The rest of the program is an exploration of the cello and song. It is often said that the cello is the closest instrument to the human voice. The range is the same and the strings are like vocal cords. Each of the other works are either written for voice or are meant to be songs for the cello.

The Piatigorsky Foundation was formed, in honor of renowned cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, to share the joy of live classical music to all communities.