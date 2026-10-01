PechaKucha San Antonio Presents: Volume 49

PechaKucha San Antonio – the global arts and culture series that hosts speakers who share their passions in a unique format – returns for Volume 49, the final event of its 2026 series. The evening begins with a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by presentations beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Presented in collaboration with the Texas Society of Architects, Volume 49 will celebrate design, architecture and the built environment. The event will feature seven local presenters sharing their projects, ideas and experiences through PechaKucha’s signature format of 20 images shown for 20 seconds each.

The seven presenters for Volume 49 include:

Sanda Coyle, Business Strategist + Community Champion

Robert Diaz de Leon, Blacksmith

Everett Fly, Landscape Architect + Architect

Kirt Haeberlein, Picker

Seema Kairam, Affordable Housing Advocate

Michelangelo Sabatino, Architectural Educator + Historian

Jessica Flynn Saldaña, Client + Homeowner

The welcome reception will also feature live music from the 210 Young Jazz Trio, featuring Joel Castillo, Jared Finn and Isaiah Williams, along with complimentary bites from San Antonio chefs and restaurants including Liberty Bar, Olla Express Coffee, Duke’s Dive/Mission Bell and Folklores Catering.

