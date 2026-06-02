Patriot Heights 1st Annual Car Show

Kick off the summer season with classic music and vintage vehicles.

Patriot Heights is proud to host our first annual car show on

June 6th from 0900-2 PM.

Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association and VFW Post 1533.

Location: Patriot Heights, 5000 Fawn Meadow, San Antonio.

Guest speaker, Dr. Ivan P. Edwards, D.O. FAAPMR, Live Music, Food Trucks, and Trophies and Prizes for the contestants in the car show.