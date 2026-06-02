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Patriot Heights 1st Annual Car Show

Patriot Heights 1st Annual Car Show

Kick off the summer season with classic music and vintage vehicles.
Patriot Heights is proud to host our first annual car show on
June 6th from 0900-2 PM.
Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association and VFW Post 1533.
Location: Patriot Heights, 5000 Fawn Meadow, San Antonio.

Guest speaker, Dr. Ivan P. Edwards, D.O. FAAPMR, Live Music, Food Trucks, and Trophies and Prizes for the contestants in the car show.

Patriot Heights
50.00 fee for vendors and 25.00 vehicle entry fee for the car show
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1533 and The Alzheimer's Association
210-696-6005
Elkelly@ensignservices.net
keep.hay.grand@stayclkd.com
Patriot Heights
5000 Fawn Meadow
San Antonio, Texas 78240