PanAm Paranormal! A Community Spooky Story Night
PanAm Paranormal! A Community Spooky Story Night
Join us for an evening of TRUE bone-chilling stories from San Antonio locals. Curated speakers will share their tales of the strange and supernatural! Participants will be encouraged to add their own stories, and costumes suitable for a general audience are welcome.
NOTE: the first half hour of this program will be suitable for general audiences, but the last hour is intended for an audience of teens, adults, and older adults. The event will be recorded.
Pan American Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Pan American Branch Library
1122 W PyronSan Antonio, Texas 78221
210-207-9150