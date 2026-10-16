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PanAm Paranormal! A Community Spooky Story Night

PanAm Paranormal! A Community Spooky Story Night

Join us for an evening of TRUE bone-chilling stories from San Antonio locals. Curated speakers will share their tales of the strange and supernatural! Participants will be encouraged to add their own stories, and costumes suitable for a general audience are welcome.

NOTE: the first half hour of this program will be suitable for general audiences, but the last hour is intended for an audience of teens, adults, and older adults. The event will be recorded.

Pan American Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org
Pan American Branch Library
1122 W Pyron
San Antonio, Texas 78221
210-207-9150
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Pan-American-Library