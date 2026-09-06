Out of the Silence
Out of the Silence
Beethoven’s monumental Mass in C Major meets music of hope, healing, and human connection in a powerful collaboration with the San Antonio Community Orchestra.
Lydia Beasley Kneer, soprano
Jacquelyn Matava, mezzo-soprano
René Vazquez, tenor
Andres Losada, bass
Coker Methodist Church
General - $25 Seniors/Military/TPR - $20 Students - Free Tickets available online or at the door
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
San Antonio Choral Society
marketing@sachoralsociety.org