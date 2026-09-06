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Out of the Silence

Out of the Silence

Beethoven’s monumental Mass in C Major meets music of hope, healing, and human connection in a powerful collaboration with the San Antonio Community Orchestra.

Lydia Beasley Kneer, soprano
Jacquelyn Matava, mezzo-soprano
René Vazquez, tenor
Andres Losada, bass

Coker Methodist Church
General - $25 Seniors/Military/TPR - $20 Students - Free Tickets available online or at the door
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 28 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Choral Society
marketing@sachoralsociety.org
https://sanantoniochoralsociety.org/index.html
Coker Methodist Church
14630 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, Texas 78216
https://coker.org/