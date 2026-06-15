Out and Proud in San Antonio—Retracing the History of Pride Celebrations in the Alamo City

Every June, LGBTQ communities across America celebrate Pride month to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969-the catalyst that launched the modern gay rights movement. But what about San Antonio? In this presentation, LGBTQ historian and archivist, Melissa Gohlke will explore the rich history and evolution of Pride celebrations in San Antonio drawing on archival collections held at UTSA Special Collections. There are two ways to view the presentation:

1.) A screening in the Central Library’s auditorium - no registration

2.) Receive a link to watch online - registration required through mysapl.org events calendar

