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Operation Market Time – Swift Boats in the Vietnam War at McCreless Branch Library

Operation Market Time – Swift Boats in the Vietnam War at McCreless Branch Library

Join us for a special presentation with author Raul Herrera, a decorated Vietnam War Navy veteran. Hear author Raul Herrera share his firsthand experiences on Navy Task Force 115, highlighting the dramatic capture of a 120-foot North Vietnamese resupply vessel carrying more than 90 tons of contraband intended for the Viet Cong.

McCreless Library
Free
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/
McCreless Library
1023 Ada St
San Antonio, Texas 78223