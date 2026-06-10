Operation Market Time – Swift Boats in the Vietnam War at Las Palmas Branch Library
Operation Market Time – Swift Boats in the Vietnam War at Las Palmas Branch Library
Join us for a special presentation with author Raul Herrera, a decorated Vietnam War Navy veteran. Hear author Raul Herrera share his firsthand experiences on Navy Task Force 115, highlighting the dramatic capture of a 120-foot North Vietnamese resupply vessel carrying more than 90 tons of contraband intended for the Viet Cong.
Las Palmas Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Las Palmas Library
515 Castroville RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78237
Amisarahi.Sarabia@sanantonio.gov