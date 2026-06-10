© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Operation Market Time – Swift Boats in the Vietnam War at Johnston Branch Library

Operation Market Time – Swift Boats in the Vietnam War at Johnston Branch Library

Join us for a special presentation with author Raul Herrera, a decorated Vietnam War Navy veteran. Hear author Raul Herrera share his firsthand experiences on Navy Task Force 115, highlighting the dramatic capture of a 120-foot North Vietnamese resupply vessel carrying more than 90 tons of contraband intended for the Viet Cong.

Johnston Library
Free
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/
Johnston Library
6307 Sun Valley
San Antonio, Texas 78227
210-207-9240
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Johnston-Library