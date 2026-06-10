Operation Market Time – Swift Boats in the Vietnam War at Bazan Branch Library
Operation Market Time – Swift Boats in the Vietnam War at Bazan Branch Library
Join us for a special presentation with author Raul Herrera, a decorated Vietnam War Navy veteran. Hear author Raul Herrera share his firsthand experiences on Navy Task Force 115, highlighting the dramatic capture of a 120-foot North Vietnamese resupply vessel carrying more than 90 tons of contraband intended for the Viet Cong.
Bazan Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Bazan Library
2200 W. CommerceSan Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 207-9160
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov