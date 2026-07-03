Opening Night: MexicanAmerican

Kick off the 47th CineFestival San Antonio with the opening night screening of MexicanAmerican, the 2026 Tribeca Audience Award-winning documentary. Through family interviews and home videos, filmmaker Eddie Sánchez explores his parents' immigration journey and the emotional, cultural, and generational impact of pursuing the American dream. Presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the 47th CineFestival takes place July 9–12 and celebrates Chicanx, Latinx, and Latin American cinema through film screenings, filmmaker conversations, and cultural events.