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Opening Night: MexicanAmerican

Opening Night: MexicanAmerican

Kick off the 47th CineFestival San Antonio with the opening night screening of MexicanAmerican, the 2026 Tribeca Audience Award-winning documentary. Through family interviews and home videos, filmmaker Eddie Sánchez explores his parents' immigration journey and the emotional, cultural, and generational impact of pursuing the American dream. Presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the 47th CineFestival takes place July 9–12 and celebrates Chicanx, Latinx, and Latin American cinema through film screenings, filmmaker conversations, and cultural events.

Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
Individual tickets are available for this screening. CineFestival All-Access Passes ($40) offer the best value and include admission to all festival screenings. To avoid online processing fees, tickets and passes may also be purchased at the Carver Community Cultural Center Box Office during regular business hours.
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org