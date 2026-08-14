Open Writers’ Lab Reading (OWL) & Community Open Mic
Open Writers’ Lab Reading (OWL) & Community Open Mic
Join us for a warm community reading as Open Writers' Lab members, led by facilitator Robert Allen, share their work from their forthcoming anthology, *The Love Project*. Featuring readings by Robert Allen & OWL members! Come early to secure your spot on the community open mic.
Gemini Ink
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gemini Ink
210.734.9673
info@geminiink.org
Gemini Ink
1111 Navarro StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205