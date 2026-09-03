Open Mic X: A Decade of Community

Calling all closet crooners, plucky practicers, and shower singers! Celebrating ten years of partnership, SOLI and Texas Public Radio make this stage San Antonio’s for an afternoon of contemporary classical music, and we want performers like you!

Anyone can ask for a spot: students, teachers, and people who practice after work and on weekends, playing works written after 1970.

TPR carries some of these performances onto Performance Saturday, taking a living room’s worth of preparation all the way to the airwaves. A decade in, the premise holds: new music belongs to everyone!

Admission is free. The link to register as a performer will be available on the concert webpage on October 5, 2026.