© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Open Mic X: A Decade of Community

Open Mic X: A Decade of Community

Calling all closet crooners, plucky practicers, and shower singers! Celebrating ten years of partnership, SOLI and Texas Public Radio make this stage San Antonio’s for an afternoon of contemporary classical music, and we want performers like you!

Anyone can ask for a spot: students, teachers, and people who practice after work and on weekends, playing works written after 1970.

TPR carries some of these performances onto Performance Saturday, taking a living room’s worth of preparation all the way to the airwaves. A decade in, the premise holds: new music belongs to everyone!

Admission is free. The link to register as a performer will be available on the concert webpage on October 5, 2026.

Malú & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at Texas Public Radio
Free
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Soli Chamber Ensemble
210-393-6103
marketing@solichamberensemble.com
https://www.solichamberensemble.com/
Malú & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at Texas Public Radio
321 West Commerce Street
San Antonio, Texas 78205
https://tpr.org