🎟️ Tickets are now on sale for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest!

📅 July 30 - August 16, 2026 (Recommended for 18+)

Make room on your calendar for an unforgettable theatrical experience from La Bête Productions.

This summer, the Woodlawn Pointe will be transformed into the ward of an institution, creating a one-of-a-kind experience where the audience will be close to the action.

Dale Wasserman’s stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s world-famous novel remains one of the most unforgettable plays ever written. Set inside a psychiatric institution, this gripping drama explores rebellion, control, and what it truly means to hold onto one's humanity.

Join us at Woodlawn Pointe Community Center and step inside the ward with us. Visit us here for ticketing information: https://www.labeteproductions.com/upcoming-productions

Content Advisory: This play deals with issues related to mental health and contains partial nudity, profanity, acts of physical violence and suicide, and the use of herbal cigarettes, pyrotechnics, and haze. Viewer discretion is advised.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7:00pm, so we recommend arriving at least 20-30 minutes before the scheduled start time to guarantee your spot and choose your preferred seat(s).

Cash or card bar available for select alcoholic beverages and treats.

Tickets must be purchased online.

Recommended for audiences 18 and over.