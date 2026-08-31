County Line Community Band Brings Broadway to the Stage!

Experience the excitement of Broadway as the County Line Community Band presents a free concert titled “On Broadway!” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the Lampasas Performing Arts Center on the campus of Northeast Lakeview College.

Audiences will enjoy unforgettable music from Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, The Phantom of the Opera and other Broadway favorites. Join us for an entertaining afternoon filled with the drama, energy and magic of Broadway musicals!

This concert is free and open to the public.