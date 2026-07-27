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Olmos Ensemble Summer Concert Series

Olmos Ensemble Summer Concert Series

Join Olmos Ensemble for our annual Summer Concert Series, beginning August 9 at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio.

·AUGUST 9: Olmos Ensemble kicks off the season with a new series!
Jeff Garza in Recital is the first in a five-year cycle of solo recitals featuring each of our core musicians.
·AUGUST 16: First-time guest theorboist John Lenti joins Olmos for Baroque Sonatas, along with guest artists Ian Pritchard and Allan Steele.
·AUGUST 23: Award-winning pianist Tamila Salimdjanova performs Ravel, Schubert and Rubinstein on a colorful program for winds & piano.
·AUGUST 30: Our Summer Concert Series concludes with a performance of iconic chamber works by Samuel Barber, Alexander Borodin and W.A. Mozart.

See you there!
Admission is free for all concerts, with donations welcome.

First Unitarian Universalist Church
Free
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Olmos Ensemble
olmosensemble@gmail.com
https://www.olmosensemble.com/

Artist Group Info

Olmos Ensemble
olmosensemble@gmail.com
https://www.olmosensemble.com/
First Unitarian Universalist Church
7150 West I-10 Frontage Road
San Antonio, Texas 78213
210-344-4695
digitalmanager@uusat.org
https://uusat.org/