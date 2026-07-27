Olmos Ensemble Summer Concert Series

Join Olmos Ensemble for our annual Summer Concert Series, beginning August 9 at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio.

·AUGUST 9: Olmos Ensemble kicks off the season with a new series!

Jeff Garza in Recital is the first in a five-year cycle of solo recitals featuring each of our core musicians.

·AUGUST 16: First-time guest theorboist John Lenti joins Olmos for Baroque Sonatas, along with guest artists Ian Pritchard and Allan Steele.

·AUGUST 23: Award-winning pianist Tamila Salimdjanova performs Ravel, Schubert and Rubinstein on a colorful program for winds & piano.

·AUGUST 30: Our Summer Concert Series concludes with a performance of iconic chamber works by Samuel Barber, Alexander Borodin and W.A. Mozart.

See you there!

Admission is free for all concerts, with donations welcome.