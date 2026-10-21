Olmos Ensemble: November Nonet

Olmos Ensemble’s Fall/Spring Series kicks off with NOVEMBER NONET! Olmos alum Paul Lueders and guest artists from around the country join the ensemble musicians for this eclectic program anchored by J.B. Foerster’s elegant Nonet, Opus 147.

The concert also features the music of Miguel del Águila, including the premiere of Olmos Ensemble’s first commissioned work: When Sound Left, featuring Azul Barrientos as narrator.

Admission free with donations welcome, reception to follow.