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Olmos Ensemble: November Nonet

Olmos Ensemble: November Nonet

Olmos Ensemble’s Fall/Spring Series kicks off with NOVEMBER NONET! Olmos alum Paul Lueders and guest artists from around the country join the ensemble musicians for this eclectic program anchored by J.B. Foerster’s elegant Nonet, Opus 147.

The concert also features the music of Miguel del Águila, including the premiere of Olmos Ensemble’s first commissioned work: When Sound Left, featuring Azul Barrientos as narrator.

Admission free with donations welcome, reception to follow.

First Unitarian Universalist Church
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Olmos Ensemble
olmosensemble@gmail.com
https://www.olmosensemble.com/

Artist Group Info

Olmos Ensemble
olmosensemble@gmail.com
www.olmosensemble.com
First Unitarian Universalist Church
7150 West I-10 Frontage Road
San Antonio, Texas 78213
210-344-4695
digitalmanager@uusat.org
https://uusat.org/