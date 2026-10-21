Olmos Ensemble: November Nonet
Olmos Ensemble: November Nonet
Olmos Ensemble’s Fall/Spring Series kicks off with NOVEMBER NONET! Olmos alum Paul Lueders and guest artists from around the country join the ensemble musicians for this eclectic program anchored by J.B. Foerster’s elegant Nonet, Opus 147.
The concert also features the music of Miguel del Águila, including the premiere of Olmos Ensemble’s first commissioned work: When Sound Left, featuring Azul Barrientos as narrator.
Admission free with donations welcome, reception to follow.
First Unitarian Universalist Church
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Olmos Ensemble
olmosensemble@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Olmos Ensemble
olmosensemble@gmail.com
First Unitarian Universalist Church
7150 West I-10 Frontage RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78213
210-344-4695
digitalmanager@uusat.org