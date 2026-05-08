Older Adults Month: Dementia Friendly: Understanding Dementia in the community
Older Adults Month: Dementia Friendly: Understanding Dementia in the community
Come and join us as WellMed gives a 60-90 minute presentation to increase awareness and understanding of dementia, reduce stigma, and empower attendees to take small but impactful actions to support those living with dementia in their community.
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210