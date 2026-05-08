© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Older Adults Month: Dementia Friendly: Understanding Dementia in the community

Older Adults Month: Dementia Friendly: Understanding Dementia in the community

Come and join us as WellMed gives a 60-90 minute presentation to increase awareness and understanding of dementia, reduce stigma, and empower attendees to take small but impactful actions to support those living with dementia in their community.

Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210