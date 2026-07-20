North East Bexar County Democrats 27th Annual Labor Day Picnic

Don't worry about the ants and the Texas heat: This picnic is indoors at the beautiful, air conditioned Aggie Park Event Center!

North East Bexar County Democrats (NEBCD) is holding its 27th Annual Labor Day Picnic to celebrate the contributions of all of us who work for our families and communities every day. Former Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be the featured speaker. NEBCD will honor a Labor Woman and Labor Man of the Year who have given a life time of service to unions for the advancement of all workers. Jim Chesnut, local indie musical artist, will perform.

Donations to the Labor Day Picnic support volunteers involved in getting out the vote in November 2026 mid-term elections.

To donate, sponsor or get an exhibit table for your business or candidate, go to ActBlue https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2026ldp

Tickets may be purchased online or by check. For details on submitting a check, call Madeleine at (210) 884-3766.

