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North East Bexar County Democrats 27th Annual Labor Day Picnic

North East Bexar County Democrats 27th Annual Labor Day Picnic

Don't worry about the ants and the Texas heat: This picnic is indoors at the beautiful, air conditioned Aggie Park Event Center!

North East Bexar County Democrats (NEBCD) is holding its 27th Annual Labor Day Picnic to celebrate the contributions of all of us who work for our families and communities every day. Former Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be the featured speaker. NEBCD will honor a Labor Woman and Labor Man of the Year who have given a life time of service to unions for the advancement of all workers. Jim Chesnut, local indie musical artist, will perform.

Donations to the Labor Day Picnic support volunteers involved in getting out the vote in November 2026 mid-term elections.

To donate, sponsor or get an exhibit table for your business or candidate, go to ActBlue https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2026ldp

Tickets may be purchased online or by check. For details on submitting a check, call Madeleine at (210) 884-3766.

Aggie Park Event Center
Children 10 and under $5; adults $20; details about sponsorships at the link below
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North East Bexar Democrats
210-917-1790
info@nebcd.org
https://nebcd.org/
Aggie Park Event Center
6205 West Ave.
San Antonio , Texas 78213
(210) 341-1393
rentals@aggiepark.com
https://www.aggieparkevents.com/