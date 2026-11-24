The holiday season is coming to Main Plaza! Join Main Plaza on Saturday, December 5, from 4 to 9 p.m. for Noche Buena, a free community celebration bringing together local shopping, holiday entertainment, and family-friendly activities in the heart of downtown San Antonio.

Hosted by Main Plaza, Noche Buena will feature a Holiday Market curated by SA Local Market, with more than 40 local vendors offering unique gifts, handmade goods, and holiday finds. Guests can shop small while enjoying food, drinks, and sweet treats from local makers throughout the evening.

Families can look forward to holiday story times at 4 and 5:30 p.m., along with free children's crafts from 5 to 7 p.m. The evening will also feature live performances by Las Abuelitas de Oro at 4:30 p.m. and The Strolling Carolers from the Children's Chorus of San Antonio at 5 p.m., with holiday music from DJ Limón keeping the celebration going throughout the evening.

At 6 p.m., the community will gather for the annual Main Plaza Holiday Tree Lighting, sponsored by H-E-B, bringing a little extra holiday magic to the historic plaza.

The festivities will wrap up with San Antonio | The Saga, the spectacular light show projected onto San Fernando Cathedral, with showings at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Whether you're looking for a one-of-a-kind gift, spending time with family, or simply enjoying the holiday atmosphere downtown, Noche Buena is a chance to celebrate the season while supporting San Antonio's local businesses and creative community.

Event Details

What: Noche Buena at Main Plaza

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026 | 4–9 p.m.

Where: Main Plaza, Downtown San Antonio

Admission: Free and open to the public

Hosted by: Main Plaza

Holiday Market curated by: SA Local Market

Noche Buena is family-friendly and pet-friendly. All are welcome!

