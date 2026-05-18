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Nightmares from Nowhere In-Person Book Club Meeting

Nightmares from Nowhere In-Person Book Club Meeting

The Nightmares from Nowhere Book Club meets on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss the book club selection from two months ago. We'll be discussing The Curse of Hester Gardens by Tamika Thompson!

Nowhere Bookshop
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

events@nowherebookshop.com
Nowhere Bookshop
5154 Broadway
San Antonio, Texas 78209
210-640-7260
orders@nowherebookshop.com
nowherebookshop.com