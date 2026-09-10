Nighthawk Winterfest
Nighthawk Winterfest
Nighthawk Winterfest
Friday, December 4, 2026
5:30pm-8pm*
Games
Photos with Santa
Alpacas
Vendors
Food Trucks
Collection Drive for Toys for Tots
and more
*Event concludes following the fireworks show
FREE Admission, vendor pricing varies
Northeast Lakeview College
Free
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Northeast Lakeview College
210-486-5401
nlc-admissions@alamo.edu
Northeast Lakeview College
1201 Kitty Hawk RdUniversal City, Texas 78148