Experience a night in Old Laredito at Casa Navarro! As part of Civic Season and in collaboration with students from St. Mary’s University, join us for an evening of community, creativity and tradition. Learn about the history of Lotería and play a few rounds for a chance to win some fabulous prizes. You can also create your own personalized Lotería card to take home!

This event is free with regular admission. ($1-$5) Advance registration is NOT required.

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance and alongside the museum on W. Nueva Street. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please visit our website for more information.