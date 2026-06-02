Night in Old Laredito
Night in Old Laredito
Experience a night in Old Laredito at Casa Navarro! As part of Civic Season and in collaboration with students from St. Mary’s University, join us for an evening of community, creativity and tradition. Learn about the history of Lotería and play a few rounds for a chance to win some fabulous prizes. You can also create your own personalized Lotería card to take home!
This event is free with regular admission. ($1-$5) Advance registration is NOT required.
Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance and alongside the museum on W. Nueva Street. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please visit our website for more information.
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
$1-$5
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
2102264801
antonio.coffee@thc.texas.gov
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
228 South Laredo StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78207
210-226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov