Night Hike at Trueheart Ranch Nature Park
Night Hike at Trueheart Ranch Nature Park
Join San Antonio River Authority staff on a nature hike to explore the nocturnal flora and fauna that San Antonio River Authority's nature-based parks call home. Learn about native plants and wildlife in a fun and exciting way. You never know what you will find, so join us for these wildcard night hikes through these amazing nature parks.
Friday, July 31st
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Trueheart Ranch Nature Park, 14984 Blue Wing Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221
Registration opens July 10th at 9 AM! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1990007248249
Trueheart Ranch Nature Park
$25- $30
08:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio River Authority
(866) 345-7272
Trueheart Ranch Nature Park
14894 Blue Wing RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78221
(210) 227-1373