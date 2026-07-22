Night Hike at Trueheart Ranch Nature Park

Join San Antonio River Authority staff on a nature hike to explore the nocturnal flora and fauna that San Antonio River Authority's nature-based parks call home. Learn about native plants and wildlife in a fun and exciting way. You never know what you will find, so join us for these wildcard night hikes through these amazing nature parks.

Friday, July 31st

8:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Trueheart Ranch Nature Park, 14984 Blue Wing Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221

Registration opens July 10th at 9 AM! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1990007248249