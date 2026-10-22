New Zealand Themed Happy-Hour with Icebreaker
New Zealand Themed Happy-Hour with Icebreaker
Join Whole Earth Provision Co. at its Quarry Market location for New Zealand-inspired refreshments, short films and an immersive VR experience celebrating the people and sheep behind every icebreaker piece. Guests can sip on themed refreshments while watching short films, then strap on a VR headset to virtually visit the flock grazing in New Zealand’s lush grasslands.
Whole Earth Provision Co.
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Whole Earth Provision Co.
255 E Basse Rd. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209