New Beginnings: From Behind the Iron Curtain to America
New Beginnings: From Behind the Iron Curtain to America
Join us for a presentation by local author Antonina Duridanova as she discusses her memoir New Beginnings: From Behind the Iron Curtain to America. Hear her powerful story of escaping communist Bulgaria, seeking freedom, and rebuilding her life in the United States. Discover her journey from refugee to U.S. Treasury specialist and her return to help shape Bulgaria’s new democracy.
Brook Hollow Branch Library
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Brook Hollow Branch Library
530 Heimer RdSan Antonio, Texas 78232
(210) 207-9030
michelle.rickman@sanantonio.gov