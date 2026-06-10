Neighbors in Nature Day at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Neighbors in Nature Day at San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden is proud to introduce Neighbors in Nature Days, a recurring community discount program offering $7 admission to Bexar County residents.
On Neighbors Day, guests can discover how SABG enriches lives through plants and nature, as well as enjoy year-round community programming on select days throughout the year.
Learn more at sabgtx.org/neighbors-in-nature/
San Antonio Botanical Garden
$7 per admission to Bexar County Residents
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Botanical Garden
(210) 536-1400
info@sabot.org
San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston PlaceSan Antonio, Texas 78209