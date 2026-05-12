"Nature's Symphonies Written in Haiku" Book Release Reception

Local author Antonia Salinas Murguia will read excerpts from her new book, “Nature’s Symphonies Written in Haiku/Sinfonias de la Naturaleza Escritas en Haiku” during a book release party from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at the gallery, 2803 Fredericksburg Road.

Haiku is a traditional form of Japanese poetry written in three unrhymed lines with a 5, 7, 5 syllable structure. Nature and the seasons are often a central focus of haiku.

“Nature’s Symphonies Written in Haiku” is filled with delightful imagery of nature’s tools, taking one through a journey of personification of wonderment, playfulness, struggles, and love. Murguia has a reverence for her planet that displays true passion about nature mixed with poetry in the form of haiku.

