"Nature's Symphonies Written in Haiku" Book Release Reception
"Nature's Symphonies Written in Haiku" Book Release Reception
Local author Antonia Salinas Murguia will read excerpts from her new book, “Nature’s Symphonies Written in Haiku/Sinfonias de la Naturaleza Escritas en Haiku” during a book release party from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at the gallery, 2803 Fredericksburg Road.
Haiku is a traditional form of Japanese poetry written in three unrhymed lines with a 5, 7, 5 syllable structure. Nature and the seasons are often a central focus of haiku.
“Nature’s Symphonies Written in Haiku” is filled with delightful imagery of nature’s tools, taking one through a journey of personification of wonderment, playfulness, struggles, and love. Murguia has a reverence for her planet that displays true passion about nature mixed with poetry in the form of haiku.
Bihl Haus Arts
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bihl Haus Arts
Artist Group Info
arisperudy@gmail.com
Bihl Haus Arts
2803 Fredericksburg RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78201
210-383-9723
kellenkee@swbell.net