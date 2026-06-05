National Book Launch Tardeada for The Donkey Lady/A Graphic Parable

National Book Launch Tardeada for Aztlan Libre Press' publication of "The Donkey Lady/A Graphic Parable" by award-winning author, Carmen Tafolla, with artwork by Thelma Ortiz Muraida. The event will feature a dramatic reading of "The Donkey Lady" by the author and artist, an exhibit of the graphic paintings in the book, book signing, and reception with light refreshments and music by Juan & Armando Tejeda. Books will be available for purchase. Free and open to the community and public.