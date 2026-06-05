National Book Launch Tardeada for The Donkey Lady/A Graphic Parable
National Book Launch Tardeada for The Donkey Lady/A Graphic Parable
National Book Launch Tardeada for Aztlan Libre Press' publication of "The Donkey Lady/A Graphic Parable" by award-winning author, Carmen Tafolla, with artwork by Thelma Ortiz Muraida. The event will feature a dramatic reading of "The Donkey Lady" by the author and artist, an exhibit of the graphic paintings in the book, book signing, and reception with light refreshments and music by Juan & Armando Tejeda. Books will be available for purchase. Free and open to the community and public.
Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
Event is free and The Donkey Lady books are $20 each
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
210.228.0201
esperanza@esperanzacenter.org
Artist Group Info
Carmen Tafolla
carmentafolla@yahoo.com
Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
922 San PedroSan Antonio, Texas 78212
2102280201
esperanza@esperanzacenter.org