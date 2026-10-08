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Nancy Egan, Chairwoman (2008) of Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Idaho, Presents: Northern Paiutes of the Malheur Book

Nancy Egan, Chairwoman (2008) of Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Idaho, Presents: Northern Paiutes of the Malheur Book

***Registration is required***

Nancy Egan is the great-great-great-great-granddaughter of Chief Egan, also known as Pony Blanket, who was killed and decapitated in 1878 by a Umatilla Tribal Scout serving with the U.S. Cavalry. As a direct descendant and spokesperson for Chief Egan’s legacy, Ms. Egan has worked to honor his memory and preserve his history.

Through the repatriation process, Chief Egan’s remains were returned to his family in 1999. Tribal police escorted his remains to their final resting place at the Burns Paiute Graveyard in Burns, Oregon, where he was laid to rest among his loved ones.

Ms. Egan will share Chief Egan’s story and legacy and conclude the program with a blessing using an Eagle Feather, offering a moment of reflection, remembrance, and peace during these difficult times.

Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Free
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/

Artist Group Info

sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/