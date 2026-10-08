Mystics, Mediums & Curanderas (Part 2)

***Registration is required***

Mystics, Mediums, and Curanderas: Part 2 explores the challenges of navigating a world where one’s experiences, beliefs, or way of seeing may not fit within what society considers “normal.” This program offers an introduction to teachings and perspectives that are often difficult to understand amid the noise and distractions of the outside world.

Drawing from mysticism, the program explores the language of symbols, intuitive experiences, and encounters that reach beyond ordinary expression. Through the traditions and perspectives of mystics, mediums, and curanderas, participants are invited to consider the inner journey toward self-realization, deeper awareness, and a sense of unity.