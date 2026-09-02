MusicBEAT's Fall Fest - A Special Tribute to Flaco Jimenez
MusicBEAT's Fall Fest - A Special Tribute to Flaco Jimenez
MusicBEAT's Fall Fest is more than a festival; it's a mission-driven celebration that empowers youth, supports the arts, and uplifts families through music, education, and community.
With your support, we will fund the following nonprofit initiatives:
- MusicBEAT’s “Reach for the Stars” Gala serves as our major fundraiser. It will showcase local, national, and international artists from all art forms. The program will include live performances, raffles, special guest recognitions, on-site caricatures, dance floor access, a Halloween Custome Contest, and traditional cuisine. It is semi-formal attire.
- MusicBEAT’s Toy Drive collects donations and age-appropriate, new toys for children and families experiencing financial hardship during the Holiday season. Its kick-off is scheduled on Friday, November 7th, 8-10 am at Walmart, 1603 Vance Jackson, San Antonio, Texas 78213. Join us!
- The Rising Star Scholarships Program awards scholarships to outstanding high school students pursuing studies in the arts, helping them take the next step towards their dreams.
- “Palettes for Painters” Art Supplies Drive supplies professional art tools to Freshman students entering a Visual Arts Magnet School Program to ensure that creativity isn’t limited by financial hardship, helping them take the next step toward their dreams.
- “Feel the Beat” Musical Instruments Giveaway provides middle school students from low-income families with their very first instruments as they begin their journey in band or music programs.
Rosedale Park
$15 - $35 The tickets must be purchased online at MusicBEATmagazine.net
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
MusicBEAT Productions
210-287-3752
elvira.musicbeatproductions@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rosedale Park
340 DartmouthSan Antonio, Texas 78237