Music of the Renaissance and Baroque performed by the San Antonio Recorder Quartet
Music of the Renaissance and Baroque performed by the San Antonio Recorder Quartet
The San Antonio Recorder Quartet will present a concert of fantasias from the 16th-18th centuries performed on a variety of Renaissance and Baroque recorders, from the tiny soprano instrument to the huge contrabass The event and parking are free.
Madison Square Presbyterian Church
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The San Antonio Recorder Quartet
210-434-2040
gself@att.net
Madison Square Presbyterian Church
319 Camden StSan Antonio, Texas 78215
210-226-6254
church@msqpc.org