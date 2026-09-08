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Music in the Park: Money Chicha

Music in the Park: Money Chicha

Ruby City & Trinity University KRTU’s partnership continues with a special installment of Music in the Park featuring Money Chicha!

Guests are invited to bring folding chairs or picnic blankets and enjoy an evening of live music under the stars. Complimentary drinks and light bites from Fat Tummy Empanadas will be provided.

This event is free and open to all. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Always free.

Chris Park
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org
Chris Park
111 Camp Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
https://rubycity.org/events/