Music in the Park: Money Chicha
Music in the Park: Money Chicha
Ruby City & Trinity University KRTU’s partnership continues with a special installment of Music in the Park featuring Money Chicha!
Guests are invited to bring folding chairs or picnic blankets and enjoy an evening of live music under the stars. Complimentary drinks and light bites from Fat Tummy Empanadas will be provided.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is encouraged but not required.
Always free.
Chris Park
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org