“Music for Your Eyes – Holiday!” (Condensed daytime edition)
“Music for Your Eyes – Holiday!” (Condensed daytime edition)
This special edition of Villa Finale’s popular Music for Your Eyes – Holiday! is the condensed version of the normal nighttime edition, for those enjoying an afternoon out. Villa Finale’s curator will demonstrate some of the music machines in the collection while recounting the history of Christmas music and traditions. Visitors may also be asked to share a special holiday recollection or two!
Villa Finale Museum & Gardens
$12.00 members / $15.00 non-members
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
Villa Finale Museum & Gardens
401 King WilliamSAN ANTONIO, Texas 78204
210-223-9800
villafinale@villafinale.org