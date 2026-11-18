This holiday evening experience highlights the music machines in the museum’s collection with demonstrations of unique music boxes, antique turntables, and stories of Christmases past. Led by Villa Finale’s curator, guests will be treated to a glass of champagne as they enjoy a fifteen-minute concert of traditional holiday songs played on our automated 1921 Bechstein-Welte reproducing piano. Experience the holiday magic of Villa Finale during this unique nighttime experience!