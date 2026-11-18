“Music for Your Eyes – Holiday!”
“Music for Your Eyes – Holiday!”
This holiday evening experience highlights the music machines in the museum’s collection with demonstrations of unique music boxes, antique turntables, and stories of Christmases past. Led by Villa Finale’s curator, guests will be treated to a glass of champagne as they enjoy a fifteen-minute concert of traditional holiday songs played on our automated 1921 Bechstein-Welte reproducing piano. Experience the holiday magic of Villa Finale during this unique nighttime experience!
Villa Finale Museum & Gardens
$25.00 members / $30.00 non-members
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
Villa Finale Museum & Gardens
401 King WilliamSAN ANTONIO, Texas 78204
210-223-9800
villafinale@villafinale.org