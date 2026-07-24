MujerArtes Summer Sale/Venta de Verano

One Day ONLY!

Join us for the MujerArtes Cooperativa de Esperanza Summer Sale!

Come celebrate local artistry and find one-of-a-kind, hand-painted clay art treasures. Every piece tells a story, lovingly crafted by the talented women of our cooperative. Whether you are looking for a unique gift, beautiful home decor, or simply want to support local community art, there is something here for everyone.

Look for the specially marked items throughout the studio to find beautiful, hand-painted clay pieces at a unique summer price.

Make it a Westside Saturday!

After you shop the MujerArtes sale, be sure to step next door and visit the Museo del Westside, which will be open from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM that day. Come for the beautiful handmade clay art, stay to explore our rich community history, and enjoy a beautiful summer Saturday with us!

