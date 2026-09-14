Much Ado About Nothing -- Friends of Shakespeare

The UT-San Antonio Friends of Shakespeare and the Department of English are hosting a return of Actors From the London Stage. The touring ensemble of five actors will perform Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at 7:30, on September 30, October 2, and October 3 at the UTSA Arts Building Recital Hall on 1604 campus.

The performers play multiple roles in a production that utilizes simple costumes and minimal scenery, with an emphasis on the craft of acting and the riches of Shakespeare’s language. We have been hosting this company yearly since 1988.

Tickets are $26 for general admission and $16 for students.

Tickets are available here

