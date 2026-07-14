Movies in the Pool - Zootopia 2

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE Movie in the Pool!

Showing: Zootopia 2

July 18, 2026

San Pedro Spring Park Pool

2200 N Flores

Movie begins at 8:30 p.m.

No registration required. First come first served.

Only fruit & water are allowed in the pool area.

Appropriate swimwear required. Children under 10 must be accompanied in the water by an adult.