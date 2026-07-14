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Movies in the Pool - Zootopia 2

Movies in the Pool - Zootopia 2

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE Movie in the Pool!

Showing: Zootopia 2

July 18, 2026
San Pedro Spring Park Pool
2200 N Flores

Movie begins at 8:30 p.m.
No registration required. First come first served.

Only fruit & water are allowed in the pool area.
Appropriate swimwear required. Children under 10 must be accompanied in the water by an adult.

San Pedro Springs Park
Free
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
San Pedro Springs Park
2200 N Flores
San Antonio , Texas 78212