Movies in the Pool - Zootopia 2
Movies in the Pool - Zootopia 2
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE Movie in the Pool!
Showing: Zootopia 2
July 18, 2026
San Pedro Spring Park Pool
2200 N Flores
Movie begins at 8:30 p.m.
No registration required. First come first served.
Only fruit & water are allowed in the pool area.
Appropriate swimwear required. Children under 10 must be accompanied in the water by an adult.
San Pedro Springs Park
Free
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
San Pedro Springs Park
2200 N FloresSan Antonio , Texas 78212