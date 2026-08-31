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Movies in the Pool: Encanto

Movies in the Pool: Encanto

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE Movie in the Pool!

Showing: Encanto
September 5, 2026
San Pedro Spring Park Pool
2200 N Flores
Movie begins at 8 p.m.

All ages welcome!

No Registration Required. First come first served.
Only fruit & water are allowed in the pool area.
Appropriate swimwear required. Children under 10 must be accompanied in the water by an adult.

San Pedro Springs Park
Free
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
San Pedro Springs Park
2200 N Flores
San Antonio , Texas 78212