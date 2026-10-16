Movie Time: Rise of the Guardians
Movie Time: Rise of the Guardians
Join us for an afternoon filled with story, sparkle, and a touch of guardian magic!
Step into a world of wonder as we watch Rise of the Guardians on the big screen! While letting your imagination sparkle as you craft your very own mini snow globe—each one a tiny swirl of winter magic (while supplies last). Light refreshments will be served to keep the enchantment going. This movie is rated PG.
Schaefer Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:45 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Schaefer Branch Library
6322 US Hwy 87 ESan Antonio, Texas 78222