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Motown Vinyl Nights at The Gunter Hotel

Motown Vinyl Nights at The Gunter Hotel

In honor of Black History, The Gunter Hotel is hosting a special Vinyl Listening Series in their main lobby, featuring the timeless sounds of Motown. Vinyl Ambassadors will spin classic hits from the hotel’s curated collection of more than 900 albums, with iconic tracks from legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, and more.

The Gunter Hotel
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Gunter Hotel
2102273241
vibe@thegunterhotel.com
https://www.jotsatgunter.com/keystone-club
The Gunter Hotel
205 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
San Antonio, Texas 78205
vibe@thegunterhotel.com