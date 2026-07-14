Moth Night at Mitchell Lake

Come to Mitchell Lake at night to help us celebrate National Moth Week! National Moth Week is a worldwide community science project celebrating moths’ beauty, diversity, and ecological importance. Moths are nature’s secret night pollinators and a great food source for many birds. We will learn about their role as pollinators in our native plant gardens, smell the flowers that they help make possible, and survey the moths and other insects that are attracted to our UV Light Stations. Program from 8:00 – 9:00pm, and open community science moth ID from 9:00 – 10:00pm.