Moth Night at Mitchell Lake
Moth Night at Mitchell Lake
Come to Mitchell Lake at night to help us celebrate National Moth Week! National Moth Week is a worldwide community science project celebrating moths’ beauty, diversity, and ecological importance. Moths are nature’s secret night pollinators and a great food source for many birds. We will learn about their role as pollinators in our native plant gardens, smell the flowers that they help make possible, and survey the moths and other insects that are attracted to our UV Light Stations. Program from 8:00 – 9:00pm, and open community science moth ID from 9:00 – 10:00pm.
Mitchell Lake Audubon
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
2106281639
mlac@audubon.org
Mitchell Lake Audubon
10750 Pleasanton RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78210
210-628-1639
mlac@audubon.org