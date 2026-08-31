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More Than Melody: How Music's Hidden Layers Guide our Emotions

More Than Melody: How Music's Hidden Layers Guide our Emotions

Pianist Daniel Anastasio leads an interactive performance, exploring what layers lie beneath the surface of great music. Daniel reveals how melody, harmony, bass lines, rhythm, and musical structure work together to create moments of extraordinary emotional power.

UUNB
A $20 donation is appreciated.
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

New Braunfels Chamber Music
830-660-2335
nbcm135@gmail.com
UUNB
135 Alves Lane
New Braunfels, Texas 78130
8306602335
bkleitch@gmail.com