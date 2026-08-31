More Than Melody: How Music's Hidden Layers Guide our Emotions
More Than Melody: How Music's Hidden Layers Guide our Emotions
Pianist Daniel Anastasio leads an interactive performance, exploring what layers lie beneath the surface of great music. Daniel reveals how melody, harmony, bass lines, rhythm, and musical structure work together to create moments of extraordinary emotional power.
UUNB
A $20 donation is appreciated.
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
New Braunfels Chamber Music
830-660-2335
nbcm135@gmail.com
UUNB
135 Alves LaneNew Braunfels, Texas 78130
8306602335
bkleitch@gmail.com