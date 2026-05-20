Moonrise Kingdom Craft Night
Moonrise Kingdom Craft Night
Come watch Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom" (PG-13) as we kick off the summer!
In this comedy set in 1965, two 12-year-olds fall in love at a summer camp and run off together into the wilderness, leaving various adults and friends to search for them as a violent storm approaches.
In the spirit of summer camp, but for adults, we’ll be making merit badge buttons and painting wooden coasters! S'mores and refreshments will be available.
Central Library
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Central Library
210-207-2500
Artist Group Info
bibliobruja25@gmail.com
Central Library
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500