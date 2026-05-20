Moonrise Kingdom Craft Night

Come watch Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom" (PG-13) as we kick off the summer!

In this comedy set in 1965, two 12-year-olds fall in love at a summer camp and run off together into the wilderness, leaving various adults and friends to search for them as a violent storm approaches.

In the spirit of summer camp, but for adults, we’ll be making merit badge buttons and painting wooden coasters! S'mores and refreshments will be available.