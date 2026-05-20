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Moonrise Kingdom Craft Night

Moonrise Kingdom Craft Night

Come watch Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom" (PG-13) as we kick off the summer!

In this comedy set in 1965, two 12-year-olds fall in love at a summer camp and run off together into the wilderness, leaving various adults and friends to search for them as a violent storm approaches.

In the spirit of summer camp, but for adults, we’ll be making merit badge buttons and painting wooden coasters! S'mores and refreshments will be available.

Central Library
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Central Library
210-207-2500

Artist Group Info

bibliobruja25@gmail.com
Central Library
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar