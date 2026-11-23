To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Library Interiors of Texas (LITX) is giving one Texas library $20,000 in furnishings to transform a space for the community it serves. The grant honors founders Moira and Trevor Taylor, who started LITX in 2007 believing that the library is the heart of every community and the center of lifelong learning.

The award:

$20,000 total, covering furniture, delivery and installation for one space in the library. The award is furniture, not cash. It can't be exchanged for cash or transferred to another library.

The winner will work with the LITX design team. The space is expected to be completed by September 2027.

Who can apply:

Any library physically located in Texas. Including Public, K-12, and Higher Education.

One application per library location. Branches in the same system can each apply for their own space.

Library director or an equivalent official must approve the application.

LITX employees and their immediate families can't apply on a library's behalf.

Every application is judged the same way. Being a past or current LITX customer doesn't help or hurt.

Applications are open December 14, 2026- February 19, 2027

Learn more at li-tx.com